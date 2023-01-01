You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144 vs 179.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs) Dimensions 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm

15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~90.2% Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Liquid metal No No Number of fans 4 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1650:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Aorus 17X 300 nits XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 97 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 330 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB TGP 130 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 18 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Aorus 17X +147% 18 TFLOPS XPS 17 9730 (2023) 7.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.