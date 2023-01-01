Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X or XPS 17 9730 (2023) – what's better?

65 out of 100
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17X and Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144 vs 179.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17X
vs
XPS 17 9730 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
Dimensions 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches		 374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~90.2%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1650:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Aorus 17X
300 nits
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left, Right
Charge power 330 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 505 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 8 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17X
10260
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +12%
11533
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17X
1630
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +15%
1867
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17X
14761
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +1%
14842
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 18 TFLOPS 7.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Aorus 17X +147%
18 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9730 (2023)
7.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

