Gigabyte Aorus 17X vs Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
83
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
65
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 81-110% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9730 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 27% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (144 vs 179.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.31 kg (5.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
|374.45 x 248.05 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.77 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|929 cm2 (144 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.1%
|~90.2%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Yes
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|-
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|330 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|505 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|8
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1777
1801
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10260
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +12%
11533
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1630
XPS 17 9730 (2023) +15%
1867
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14761
14842
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|18 TFLOPS
|7.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|No
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
