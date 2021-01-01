Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) vs A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 99 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (160.9 vs 179.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|3.75 kg (8.27 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Width
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|396 mm (15.59 inches)
|Height
|293 mm (11.54 inches)
|262 mm (10.31 inches)
|Thickness
|38 mm (1.5 inches)
|32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
|Area
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.1%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|330 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1809
1599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10200
8465
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
1478
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
13977
13618
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|165 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1420 MHz
|1310 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1790 MHz
|1725 MHz
|FLOPS
|21.8 TFLOPS
|17.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|16 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|256 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|6144
|5120
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.1
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2.5 mm
|-
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
