Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or A7 (AMD 5000 Series) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) vs A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
70 out of 100
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
From $1400
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and A7 (AMD 5000 Series) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~102%) battery – 99 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 14-19% higher FPS
Advantages of the Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1250 grams less (around 2.76 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (160.9 vs 179.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Case

Weight 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 396 mm (15.59 inches)
Height 293 mm (11.54 inches) 262 mm (10.31 inches)
Thickness 38 mm (1.5 inches) 32.4 mm (1.28 inches)
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 1038 cm2 (160.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 6.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 330 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1725 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 5120
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) +25%
21.8 TFLOPS
A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.1 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Dell Alienware x17 R1 or Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
2. Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition or Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
3. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
4. Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) or Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
5. HP Omen 17 (2021) or Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
6. ASUS TUF Gaming A17 FA706 or Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
7. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)
8. Gigabyte Aero 17 HDR (Intel 11th Gen) or Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский