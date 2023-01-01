Gigabyte Aorus 17X vs Aorus 15 (2023)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
83
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
66
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
88
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
65
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
- Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (151.7 vs 179.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.39 kg (5.27 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
|360 x 272 x 20.8 mm
14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|979 cm2 (151.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.1%
|~68.5%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1980 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|240 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|8
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|16
|12
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17X +8%
1777
1646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17X +19%
10260
8596
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17X +2%
1630
1595
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17X +49%
14761
9876
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|18 TFLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|1.7 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
