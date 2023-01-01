You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs) Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (151.7 vs 179.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs) Dimensions 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm

15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm

14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~68.5% Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 4 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1980 x 1080 (144Hz) 1980 x 1080 (240Hz) 1980 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1980 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Aorus 17X 300 nits Aorus 15 (2023) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 99 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 240 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 18 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Aorus 17X +96% 18 TFLOPS Aorus 15 (2023) 9.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.