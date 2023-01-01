Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X or Aorus 15 (2023) – what's better?

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 53-72% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 410 grams less (around 0.9 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (151.7 vs 179.8 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17X
vs
Aorus 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs)
Dimensions 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches		 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm
14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~68.5%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 130° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 4 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1980 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness
Aorus 17X
300 nits
Aorus 15 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 330 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 8 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17X +8%
1777
Aorus 15 (2023)
1646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17X +19%
10260
Aorus 15 (2023)
8596
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aorus 17X +2%
1630
Aorus 15 (2023)
1595
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aorus 17X +49%
14761
Aorus 15 (2023)
9876
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 130 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
FLOPS 18 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 96 bit
Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 5632 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32
GPU performance
Aorus 17X +96%
18 TFLOPS
Aorus 15 (2023)
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 5600 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR5 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2.5W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2 mm 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
