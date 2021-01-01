Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) or Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) vs 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

78 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
VS
76 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
From $1600
Display 1920 x 1080
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen) and 15P (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 300 versus 240 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
  • Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1550 grams less (around 3.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 25% more compact case (135 vs 179.8 square inches)
  • Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 17X (Intel 11th Gen)
vs
Aorus 15P (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 3.75 kg (8.27 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Width 396 mm (15.59 inches) 357 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 293 mm (11.54 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 38 mm (1.5 inches) 27 mm (1.06 inches)
Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 871 cm2 (135.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~77%
Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 57 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 300 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 15.2 V 15.2 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Right
Charge power 330 W 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 730 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 8
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 165 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1420 MHz 1230 MHz
GPU boost clock 1790 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 21.8 TFLOPS 20.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 16 GB 16 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 6144 6144
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.1 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Mechanical
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 2.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

