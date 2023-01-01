Gigabyte Aorus 17X vs Aorus 15X
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15X
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
- Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (151.6 vs 179.8 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|2.28 kg (5.03 lbs)
|Dimensions
|396 x 293 x 21.8 mm
15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches
|357 x 274 x 21.7 mm
14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches
|Area
|1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2)
|978 cm2 (151.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~71.1%
|~68.6%
|Side bezels
|6.5 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|130°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|4
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|58 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|300 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|15.2 V
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|330 W
|280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|884 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.3 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8
|16 (8P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|24
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|30 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|130 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|18 TFLOPS
|16.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|256 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~14 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|5632
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|176
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|80
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|5600 MHz
|5600 MHz
|Type
|DDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2.5W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|83 dB
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|3x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|2 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
