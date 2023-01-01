Gigabyte Aorus 17X vs Aorus 15X 65 out of 100 VS 70 out of 100 Gigabyte Aorus 17X Gigabyte Aorus 15X

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) CPU - Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX - Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX GPU - GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17X Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15X Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 300 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs) Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 56% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (151.6 vs 179.8 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.8 kg (6.17 lbs) 2.28 kg (5.03 lbs) Dimensions 396 x 293 x 21.8 mm

15.59 x 11.54 x 0.86 inches 357 x 274 x 21.7 mm

14.06 x 10.79 x 0.85 inches Area 1160 cm2 (179.9 inches2) 978 cm2 (151.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~71.1% ~68.6% Side bezels 6.5 mm 5.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 130° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 4 2 Noise level (max. load) - 58 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 (165Hz) 2560 x 1440 (240Hz) Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 300 Hz 360 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness Aorus 17X 300 nits Aorus 15X 300 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 99 Wh Voltage 15.2 V - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 330 W 280 W Weigh of AC adapter - 884 grams

CPU CPU name Intel Core i9 11980HK Intel Core i9 12900HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Intel Core i7 13700HX Intel Core i9 13900HX Intel Core i9 13950HX Intel Core i9 13980HX Base frequency 2.6-3.3 GHz 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz Cores 8 16 (8P + 8E) Threads 16 24 L3 Cache 24 MB 30 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Aorus 17X 1777 Aorus 15X +6% 1875 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Aorus 17X 10260 Aorus 15X +59% 16361 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Aorus 17X 1630 Aorus 15X +22% 1989 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Aorus 17X 14761 Aorus 15X +56% 23013 Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 130 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm FLOPS 18 TFLOPS 16.8 TFLOPS Memory size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 256 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~14 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 5632 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 176 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 80 32 GPU performance Aorus 17X +7% 18 TFLOPS Aorus 15X 16.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 5600 MHz 5600 MHz Type DDR5 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 83 dB Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 3x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 2 mm 2 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 7.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.