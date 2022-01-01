You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Battery 99 Wh - 56 Wh 90 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H GPU - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours

Around 36% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 17% higher max. screen brightness: 350 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 357 x 254 x 27.4 mm

14.06 x 10 x 1.08 inches 354 x 251 x 22.4-24.9 mm

13.94 x 9.88 x 0.88-0.98 inches Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~75.5% Side bezels 5.8 mm 4.3 mm Colors Black Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 57.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (240Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 2560 x 1440 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 2560 x 1440 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests sRGB color space - 62.5% Adobe RGB profile - 47.3% Max. brightness Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) 300 nits TUF Gaming F15 (2022) +17% 350 nits

Battery Capacity 99 Wh 56 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 230 W 200 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 656 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB TGP 115 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit 128 bit Memory speed 14 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40 GPU performance Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) +84% 13.1 TFLOPS TUF Gaming F15 (2022) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 76.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No - Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 7.8 cm Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.