Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) or Alienware m16 – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Dell Alienware m16

66 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
VS
66 out of 100
Dell Alienware m16
Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
Dell Alienware m16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU Intel Core i7 12700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) and Dell Alienware m16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 700 grams less (around 1.54 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-39% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 99 against 86 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (140.6 vs 165.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 480 versus 144 Hz
  • Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
vs
Alienware m16

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 254 x 27.4 mm
14.06 x 10 x 1.08 inches		 368.9 x 289.9 x 23-25.4 mm
14.52 x 11.41 x 0.91-1 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 1069 cm2 (165.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~69.4%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 12.1 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Liquid metal - Yes
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 480 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Bottom
Charge power 230 W 300 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.9 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz -
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 8.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 32
GPU performance
Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) +52%
13.1 TFLOPS
Alienware m16
8.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Alienware m16:
    - Optional CherryMX low-profile mechanical switches.
    - Supports a maximum of 9 TB of storage (2x4 TB + 2x512 TB).
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Alienware x17 R2 and Alienware m16
2. Blade 16 and Alienware m16
3. ROG Strix G18 and Alienware m16
4. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) and Alienware m16
5. Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023) and Alienware m16
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m16 and Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский