Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 57-78% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~77%) battery – 99 against 56 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (140.6 vs 152 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell G15 5530 (2023)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|2.65 kg (5.84 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357 x 254 x 27.4 mm
14.06 x 10 x 1.08 inches
|357.26 x 274.5 x 26.9 mm
14.07 x 10.81 x 1.06 inches
|Area
|907 cm2 (140.6 inches2)
|981 cm2 (152.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~74%
|~68.4%
|Side bezels
|5.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray, Purple
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|-
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Right
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|880 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.3 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|10 (6P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|20 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (16EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +2%
1874
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
12794
G15 5530 (2023) +5%
13456
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G15 5530 (2023) +4%
1984
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
17290
G15 5530 (2023) +4%
17972
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|6.42 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
