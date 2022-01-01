Home > Laptop comparison > Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) or Aorus 17 (2022) – what's better?

Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) vs Aorus 17 (2022)

69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
69 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
Display 1920 x 1080
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen) and Aorus 17 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (140.6 vs 156.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 (2022)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 144 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
vs
Aorus 17 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Dimensions 357 x 254 x 27.4 mm
14.06 x 10 x 1.08 inches		 398 x 254 x 24-27 mm
15.67 x 10 x 0.94-1.06 inches
Area 907 cm2 (140.6 inches2) 1011 cm2 (156.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~74% ~81.6%
Side bezels 5.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 51 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1096:1
sRGB color space - 99.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 71.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 69%
Response time - 13 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 230 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 14
Threads 20 20
L3 Cache 24 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
13.1 TFLOPS
Aorus 17 (2022)
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 84 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 12.2 x 7.6 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

