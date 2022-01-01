Home > Laptop comparison > G5 (2021) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

58 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
44 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.4 vs 144.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~77.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm
Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle 150° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 54 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1374:1 -
sRGB color space 62.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.8% -
Response time 29 ms -
Max. brightness
G5 (2021)
250 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 439 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.5 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +180%
6369
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
2275
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz -
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
G5 (2021) +137%
6.7 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

