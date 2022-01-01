You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU Intel Core i5 11400H - Intel Pentium Gold 7505 Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.4 vs 144.3 square inches)

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~77.4% Side bezels 7.8 mm 9 mm Colors Black Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 150° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 54 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1374:1 - sRGB color space 62.3% - Adobe RGB profile 43.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.8% - Response time 29 ms - Max. brightness G5 (2021) 250 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 439 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 75 W - Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz - GPU boost clock 1635 MHz - FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance G5 (2021) +137% 6.7 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

