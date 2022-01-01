Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
63
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
52
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
58
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 75-103% higher FPS
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (134.4 vs 144.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches
|363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|150°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|54 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1374:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|62.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.8%
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|439 gramm
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48 EUs
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +54%
1519
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +180%
6369
2275
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9550
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
