Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
From $769
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
- Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G)
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (128.6 vs 144.3 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.15 kg (4.74 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|363.2 mm (14.3 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|228.6 mm (9 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|22.8 mm (0.9 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~80.8%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|8.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|135 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +24%
1433
1157
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5012
Aspire 7 (A715-42G) +14%
5713
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
n/a
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +40%
3768
2694
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1