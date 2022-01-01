Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
67
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
62
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 61-83% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45)
- Features a bigger (~17%) battery – 57 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Around 8% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches
|363.4 x 255 x 23.9 mm
14.31 x 10.04 x 0.94 inches
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|927 cm2 (143.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~72.4%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1374:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|62.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.8%
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|439 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1436
1432
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +4%
6519
6284
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +25%
1767
1419
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9550
10293
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8