Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

59 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
62 out of 100
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU Apple M1 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (100.1 vs 144.3 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Dimensions 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 -
Noise level 54 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1374:1 1069:1
sRGB color space 62.3% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile 43.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.8% -
Response time 29 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness
G5 (2021)
250 nits
Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +60%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:23 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 439 gramm 172 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1278 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
G5 (2021) +158%
6.7 TFLOPS
Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 80 dB 79.6 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) or ask any questions
Avatar
Lol 25 February 2022 15:57
G5 is so underrated.
0 Reply
Promotion
