Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 87-119% higher FPS

Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD Advantages of the Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 910 grams less (around 2.01 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 250 nits

Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (100.1 vs 144.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 16.1 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.63 inches Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~79.4% Side bezels 7.8 mm 8.8 mm Colors Black Silver, Gold, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 - Noise level 54 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1374:1 1069:1 sRGB color space 62.3% 99.8% Adobe RGB profile 43.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.8% - Response time 29 ms 35 ms Max. brightness G5 (2021) 250 nits Macbook Air (M1, 2020) +60% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 49.9 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:23 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 30 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 439 gramm 172 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 75 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32 GPU performance G5 (2021) +158% 6.7 TFLOPS Macbook Air (M1, 2020) 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 80 dB 79.6 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes No

