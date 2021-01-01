Home > Laptop comparison > G5 (2021) or TUF Gaming A15 FA506 – what's better?

Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506

65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
68 out of 100
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS TUF Gaming A15 FA506
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
TUF Gaming A15 FA506

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.3 kg (5.07 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 256 mm (10.08 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 921 cm2 (142.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~72.9%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black Black, Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 200 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1215 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1567 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 12 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 (2021)
7.46 TFLOPS
TUF Gaming A15 FA506 +61%
12 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

