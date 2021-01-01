Home > Laptop comparison > G5 (2021) or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) – what's better?

Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
46 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 281-383% higher FPS
  • Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 48.9 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.8 vs 144.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~79.5%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 6 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 2560 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 (2021) +511%
7.46 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

