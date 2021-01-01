Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 281-383% higher FPS
- Around 3.8x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 48.9 against 42 watt-hours
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (130.8 vs 144.3 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|359 mm (14.13 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|235 mm (9.25 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|6.8 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +9%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +107%
5012
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +283%
3768
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
