Review
Performance
System and application performance
87
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
100
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Around 49% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 M533
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.3 vs 144.3 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~79.8%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|99%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.55 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +31%
1433
1092
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5012
5302
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +49%
3768
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|10 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|0 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|0 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
