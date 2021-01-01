Home > Laptop comparison > G5 (2021) or VivoBook S15 S533 – what's better?

Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook S15 S533

65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
51 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
From $699
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 163-223% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (130.3 vs 144.3 square inches)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
VivoBook S15 S533

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 359.8 mm (14.17 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 233.8 mm (9.2 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~79.8%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Black White, Black, Green, Red
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 563:1
sRGB color space 99% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 37%
Response time - 33 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 194 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +16%
1433
VivoBook S15 S533
1240
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +23%
5012
VivoBook S15 S533
4088
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +109%
3768
VivoBook S15 S533
1805

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 2560 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 (2021) +297%
7.46 TFLOPS
VivoBook S15 S533
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC256
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 79.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

