Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
67
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
64
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
51
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
69
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
62
NanoReview Score
59
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.3 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
- Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 86 against 48.9 watt-hours
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches
|360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~67.4%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|7.5 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|54 dB
|52 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1374:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|62.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.2%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|41.8%
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|150 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|439 gramm
|800 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +14%
1436
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6519
Alienware m15 R4 +12%
7270
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +42%
1767
1242
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9550
Alienware m15 R4 +5%
10016
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|130 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|3
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x4W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|80 dB
|85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|9.9 x 5.3 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
