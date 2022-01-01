You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i5 11400H - Intel Core i7 10870H Intel Core i9 10980HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021) Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.3 vs 154.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4 Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 86 against 48.9 watt-hours

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm

14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~67.4% Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.5 mm Colors Black White, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54 dB 52 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (144Hz) 1920 x 1080 (300Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1374:1 - sRGB color space 62.3% - Adobe RGB profile 43.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.8% - Response time 29 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G5 (2021) 250 nits Alienware m15 R4 +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 150 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 439 gramm 800 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W 130 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance G5 (2021) 6.7 TFLOPS Alienware m15 R4 +106% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 3 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 4x4W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB 85 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

