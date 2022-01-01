Home > Laptop comparison > G5 (2021) or Alienware m15 R4 – what's better?

Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R4

59 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R4
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Dell Alienware m15 R4
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R4 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (144.3 vs 154.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R4
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 86 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R4

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.11 kg (4.65 lbs)
Dimensions 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm
14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches		 360.3 x 276.3 x 17.8-20.5 mm
14.19 x 10.88 x 0.7-0.81 inches
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 996 cm2 (154.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~67.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Black White, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 54 dB 52 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1374:1 -
sRGB color space 62.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.2% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 41.8% -
Response time 29 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
G5 (2021)
250 nits
Alienware m15 R4 +20%
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 150 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 439 gramm 800 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +14%
1436
Alienware m15 R4
1256
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021)
6519
Alienware m15 R4 +12%
7270
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +42%
1767
Alienware m15 R4
1242
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021)
9550
Alienware m15 R4 +5%
10016

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G5 (2021)
6.7 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R4 +106%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x4W
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness 80 dB 85 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 9.9 x 5.3 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

