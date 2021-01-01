Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Dell G15 5510
Review
Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Dell G15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 73-100% higher FPS
- Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G15 5510
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|2.44 kg (5.38 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|5.9 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black, Gray, Green
|Transformer
|No
|No
Cooling solution
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
Display tests
|Contrast
| -
|600:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
| -
|Response time
| -
|35 ms
|Voltage
| -
|13.2 V
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|180 / 240 W
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
|TGP
|75 W
|0 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
| -
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1380 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1560 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|3.195 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
Ports
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Keyboard
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
Touchpad
|Size
| -
|10.5 x 6.0 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
