You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Battery 48.9 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i5 11400H - Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell G15 5511 Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 56 against 48.9 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.65 kg (5.84 lbs) Dimensions 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches 357.2 x 272.8 x 24.9 mm

14.06 x 10.74 x 0.98 inches Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 974 cm2 (151 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~68.9% Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.9 mm Colors Black Black, Gray, Green Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 54 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (165 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1374:1 800:1 sRGB color space 62.3% - Adobe RGB profile 43.2% - DCI-P3 color gamut 41.8% - Response time 29 ms 35 ms Max. brightness G5 (2021) 250 nits G15 5511 250 nits

Battery Capacity 48.9 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 150 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 439 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i5 11260H Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) G5 (2021) +2% 1436 G15 5511 1409 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) G5 (2021) +9% 6519 G15 5511 5965 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) G5 (2021) +23% 1767 G15 5511 1437 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) G5 (2021) +3% 9550 G15 5511 9304

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 75 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1530 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance G5 (2021) 6.7 TFLOPS G15 5511 +6% 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness 80 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Below the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.