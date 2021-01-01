Home > Laptop comparison > G5 (2021) or G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) – what's better?

Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)
  • Can run popular games at about 42-57% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 86 against 48.9 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 2.81 kg (6.2 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 357.2 mm (14.06 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 272.1 mm (10.71 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~69%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.9 mm
Colors Black Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 600:1
sRGB color space 99% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 150 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 115 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1702 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 (2021)
7.46 TFLOPS
G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) +76%
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
2. Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Lenovo Legion 5 (2021, AMD)
3. Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
4. Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Gigabyte Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
5. Gigabyte G5 (2021) and MSI GF65 Thin
6. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Dell Alienware m15 R4
7. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Dell G5 15 5510
8. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Dell G15 5510
9. Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Dell G5 15 5505 SE

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G15 5515 (Ryzen Edition) and Gigabyte G5 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский