Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Dell Inspiron 15 5510

65 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
Dell Inspiron 15 5510
From $1923
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Dell Inspiron 15 5510 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
  • 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 5510
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
Inspiron 15 5510

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 99% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 620
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +70%
1433
Inspiron 15 5510
842
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +89%
5012
Inspiron 15 5510
2654
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +202%
3768
Inspiron 15 5510
1249

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2560 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G5 (2021) +164%
7.46 TFLOPS
Inspiron 15 5510
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

