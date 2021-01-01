Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Dell Latitude 5520
Dell Latitude 5520
Review
Performance
System and application performance
82
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 48.9 against 42 watt-hours
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5520
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (129.4 vs 144.3 square inches)
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|233.3 mm (9.19 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|19.8 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|6.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|500:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|65 / 90 / 130 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +29%
1433
1115
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +28%
5012
3905
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3768
n/a
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|2220 x 1080
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 6.7 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
