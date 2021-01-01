Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Dell Vostro 15 3500
Dell Vostro 15 3500
From $599
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
82
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
61
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
60
NanoReview Score
63
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 281-383% higher FPS
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 48.9 against 42 watt-hours
- Backlit keyboard
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 3500
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|1.78 kg (3.92 lbs)
|Width
|361 mm (14.21 inches)
|363.9 mm (14.33 inches)
|Height
|258 mm (10.16 inches)
|249 mm (9.8 inches)
|Thickness
|24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
|18-19 mm (0.71-0.75 inches)
|Area
|931 cm2 (144.4 inches2)
|906 cm2 (140.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~72.1%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7.8 mm
|9.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|400:1
|sRGB color space
|99%
|-
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|4:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|45 / 65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|2
|Threads
|12
|4
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 48
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +40%
1433
1020
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +119%
5012
2292
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3768
n/a
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|25 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1531 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1594 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.22 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Size
|-
|10.4 x 7.9 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1