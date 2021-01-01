Home > Laptop comparison > G5 (2021) or Vostro 15 5515 – what's better?

Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Dell Vostro 15 5515

70 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
VS
52 out of 100
Dell Vostro 15 5515
Gigabyte G5 (2021)
From $1099
Dell Vostro 15 5515
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU Intel Core i5 11400H
GPU Radeon RX Vega 6 (Ryzen 4000)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2021) and Dell Vostro 15 5515 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 48.9 against 41 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Vostro 15 5515
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 570 grams less (around 1.26 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (126.3 vs 144.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2021)
vs
Vostro 15 5515

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) 1.63 kg (3.59 lbs)
Width 361 mm (14.21 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 258 mm (10.16 inches) 228.9 mm (9.01 inches)
Thickness 24.9 mm (0.98 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) 815 cm2 (126.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~72.1% ~82.4%
Side bezels 7.8 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Black Gray
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TFT LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 500:1
sRGB color space 99% 54%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
G5 (2021)
n/a
Vostro 15 5515
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 6
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +48%
1486
Vostro 15 5515
1003
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +108%
6688
Vostro 15 5515
3213
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G5 (2021) +61%
1767
Vostro 15 5515
1099
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2021) +109%
9550
Vostro 15 5515
4578

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU boost clock 1598 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 8.2 TFLOPS -
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2560 384
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
G5 (2021)
8.2 TFLOPS
Vostro 15 5515
n/a

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53)
2. Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Lenovo Legion 5 15" (2021, AMD)
3. Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
4. Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs Aorus 15G (RTX 30 Series)
5. Gigabyte G5 (2021) vs MSI GF65 Thin
6. Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Vostro 15 3500
7. Dell Vostro 15 5515 vs Inspiron 15 5515

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Vostro 15 5515 and Gigabyte G5 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский