Home > Laptop comparison > G5 (2022) or Aorus 15 (2023) – what's better?

Gigabyte G5 (2022) vs Aorus 15 (2023)

60 out of 100
Gigabyte G5 (2022)
VS
61 out of 100
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
Gigabyte G5 (2022)
Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 12500H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G5 (2022) and Aorus 15 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (132.8 vs 151.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023)
  • Features a much bigger (~83%) battery – 99 against 54 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G5 (2022)
vs
Aorus 15 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs) 2.39 kg (5.27 lbs)
Dimensions 360 x 238 x 23.9 mm
14.17 x 9.37 x 0.94 inches		 360 x 272 x 20.8 mm
14.17 x 10.71 x 0.82 inches
Area 857 cm2 (132.8 inches2) 979 cm2 (151.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78.3% ~68.5%
Side bezels 7.3 mm 7.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1980 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 62% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 43% -
Max. brightness
G5 (2022)
300 nits
Aorus 15 (2023)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 150 W 240 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G5 (2022) +3%
1702
Aorus 15 (2023)
1646
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2022) +23%
10616
Aorus 15 (2023)
8596
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G5 (2022) +8%
1730
Aorus 15 (2023)
1595
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G5 (2022) +38%
13582
Aorus 15 (2023)
9876
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz -
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 9.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 96 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 32
GPU performance
G5 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS
Aorus 15 (2023) +37%
9.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Gigabyte G5 (2022) vs Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
2. Gigabyte G5 (2022) vs Acer Nitro 5 AN515-58
3. Gigabyte G5 (2022) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15" (Gen 7, AMD)
4. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Gigabyte Aorus 15 (Intel 12th Gen)
5. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Gigabyte Aorus 5 (Intel 12th Gen)
6. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 5 Gen 8 (AMD, 2023)
7. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 8 (Intel, 2023)
8. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Dell Alienware m16
9. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Dell G15 5530 (2023)
10. Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) vs Acer Predator Helios 16 (PH16-71) 2023
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Gigabyte Aorus 15 (2023) and G5 (2022) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский