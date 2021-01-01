Home > Laptop comparison > G7 (2021) or Nitro 5 (AN517-41) – what's better?

Gigabyte G7 (2021) vs Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

70 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
VS
72 out of 100
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
From $1899
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G7 (2021) and Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)
Advantages of the Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 (2021)
vs
Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.7 kg (5.95 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 403.5 mm (15.89 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches) 249 mm (9.8 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 24.9 mm (0.98 inches)
Area 1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2) 1005 cm2 (155.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~82.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 85 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 11.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 (2021)
7.46 TFLOPS
Nitro 5 (AN517-41) +53%
11.4 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. G5 (2021) and G7 (2021)
2. Aorus 17G (Intel 11th Gen) and G7 (2021)
3. A7 (AMD 5000 Series) and G7 (2021)
4. Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
5. Alienware m15 R5 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
6. Blade 17 (2021) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
7. TUF Gaming A15 FA506 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
8. Aspire 7 (A715-42G) and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
9. G3 15 3500 and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)
10. GF65 Thin and Nitro 5 (AN517-41)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-41) and Gigabyte G7 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский