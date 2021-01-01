Home > Laptop comparison > G7 (2021) or ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition – what's better?

Gigabyte G7 (2021) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

From $2160
CPU AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G7 (2021) and Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (160.4 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 66-90% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Around 40% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 34% sharper screen – 170 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 (2021)
vs
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3 kg (6.62 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches) 282 mm (11.1 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 23.4 mm (0.92 inches)
Area 1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2) 1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~74.1%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No Yes
Number of fans 2 3

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Bottom
Charge power 150 W 280 W

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 2321 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 2581 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 16.4 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units 2560 2560
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 (2021)
7.46 TFLOPS
ROG Strix G17 Advantage Edition +120%
16.4 TFLOPS

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Microphones 2 2

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display -
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

