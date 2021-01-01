Home > Laptop comparison > G7 (2021) or ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) – what's better?

Gigabyte G7 (2021) vs Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

66 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
VS
80 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G7 (2021) and Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~84%) battery – 90 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • 101% sharper screen – 255 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 (2021)
vs
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 394 mm (15.51 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches) 264 mm (10.39 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2) 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.5 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 255 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 3 ms

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 280 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 115-130 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 (2021)
7.46 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus S17 (2021) +85%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 48 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 3x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 3
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x1W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

