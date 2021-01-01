Home > Laptop comparison > G7 (2021) or Alienware x17 R1 – what's better?

Gigabyte G7 (2021) vs Dell Alienware x17 R1

Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G7 (2021) and Dell Alienware x17 R1 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 520 grams less (around 1.15 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (160.4 vs 185.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R1
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~78%) battery – 87 against 48.9 watt-hours
  • Can run popular games at about 25-34% higher FPS
  • Around 30% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 (2021)
vs
Alienware x17 R1

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 399.2 mm (15.72 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches) 299.4 mm (11.79 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 20.9-21.4 mm (0.82-0.84 inches)
Area 1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2) 1195 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~69%
Side bezels 6 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black Silver
Transformer No No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 2 4

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 240 / 330 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 (2021)
1511
Alienware x17 R1 +5%
1584
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2021)
6853
Alienware x17 R1 +30%
8904
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2021)
3862
Alienware x17 R1 +30%
5037

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 (2021)
7.46 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R1 +45%
10.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x4W
Dolby Atmos No -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

