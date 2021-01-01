Gigabyte G7 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5500
Dell G5 15 5500
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
96
75
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
70
53
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
56
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
62
61
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
71
62
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
66
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
- Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.8 vs 160.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
|Width
|395 mm (15.55 inches)
|365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
|Height
|262 mm (10.31 inches)
|254 mm (10 inches)
|Thickness
|25.9 mm (1.02 inches)
|24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
|Area
|1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2)
|928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.7%
|~72.3%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|10.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|-
|50 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1502:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|55.2%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|37.9%
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|150 W
|180 / 230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 (2021) +26%
1511
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2021) +62%
6853
4235
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
G7 (2021) +20%
581
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2021) +73%
3862
2229
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1485 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|3.041 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3254
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Below the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
