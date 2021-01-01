Home > Laptop comparison > G7 (2021) or G5 15 5500 – what's better?

Gigabyte G7 (2021) vs Dell G5 15 5500

66 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
VS
59 out of 100
Dell G5 15 5500
Gigabyte G7 (2021)
Dell G5 15 5500
From $869
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48.9 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G7 (2021) and Dell G5 15 5500 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0.2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 80-109% higher FPS
  • Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Dell G5 15 5500
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (143.8 vs 160.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 (2021)
vs
G5 15 5500

Case

Weight 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) 2.34 kg (5.16 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) 365.5 mm (14.39 inches)
Height 262 mm (10.31 inches) 254 mm (10 inches)
Thickness 25.9 mm (1.02 inches) 24.5 mm (0.96 inches)
Area 1035 cm2 (160.3 inches2) 928 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.7% ~72.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 10.1 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 50 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1502:1
sRGB color space 100% 55.2%
Adobe RGB profile - 37.9%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
G7 (2021)
n/a
G5 15 5500
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 150 W 180 / 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.2-2.7 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 750 Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 (2021) +26%
1511
G5 15 5500
1196
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2021) +62%
6853
G5 15 5500
4235
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
G7 (2021) +20%
581
G5 15 5500
484
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2021) +73%
3862
G5 15 5500
2229

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W -
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1485 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 3.041 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
G7 (2021) +145%
7.46 TFLOPS
G5 15 5500
3.041 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Below the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 No
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell G5 15 5500 and Gigabyte G7 (2021) or ask any questions
