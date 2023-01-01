Gigabyte G7 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
- Easier to carry: weighs 310 grams less (around 0.68 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (161.2 vs 172.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix G17 (2023)
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
- Can run popular games at about 20-28% higher FPS
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|2.8 kg (6.17 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
|395 x 282 x 23.4-30.8 mm
15.55 x 11.1 x 0.92-1.21 inches
|Area
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|1114 cm2 (172.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~74.1%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|6 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|59 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|144 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1535:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.4%
|100%
|Response time
|6 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Bottom
|Charge power
|180 W
|240 / 280 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|470 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.4 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|16
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|64 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Radeon 610M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1698
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +19%
2023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10757
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +70%
18333
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1799
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +11%
1988
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12868
ROG Strix G17 (2023) +113%
27385
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|9.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.9 mm
|Size
|15.2 x 9.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
