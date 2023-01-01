Home > Laptop comparison > G7 (2022) or ROG Strix SCAR 16 – what's better?

Gigabyte G7 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16

60 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
VS
82 out of 100
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G7 (2022) and Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
  • Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
  • 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.9 vs 161.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 (2022)
vs
ROG Strix SCAR 16

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches		 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.4%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.7 mm
Colors Black Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 3
Noise level 59 dB -

Display

Size 17.3 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1535:1 -
sRGB color space 99.8% -
Adobe RGB profile 71.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% 100%
Response time 6 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
G7 (2022)
300 nits
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +267%
1100 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 470 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 16 32
L3 Cache 18 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 (2022)
1698
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +27%
2154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2022)
10757
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +115%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G7 (2022)
1799
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +19%
2136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2022)
12868
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +139%
30745
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 175 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz -
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80
GPU performance
G7 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +269%
24.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W -
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 79 dB -
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.2 x 9.1 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

