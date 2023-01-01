You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16 Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits

Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.9 vs 161.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.5 kg (5.51 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 262 x 25 mm

15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches 354 x 264 x 22.6 mm

13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 935 cm2 (144.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~79.4% Side bezels 7 mm 4.7 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 3 Noise level 59 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 144 Hz 240 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1535:1 - sRGB color space 99.8% - Adobe RGB profile 71.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% 100% Response time 6 ms 3 ms Max. brightness G7 (2022) 300 nits ROG Strix SCAR 16 +267% 1100 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 90 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left Charge power 180 W 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 470 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 4080 Mobile 12GB GeForce RTX 4090 Mobile 16GB TGP 75 W 175 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz - GPU boost clock 1635 MHz - FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 24.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 12 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 7424 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 232 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 80 GPU performance G7 (2022) 6.7 TFLOPS ROG Strix SCAR 16 +269% 24.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W - Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness 79 dB - Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 2 mm Touchpad Size 15.2 x 9.1 cm - Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.