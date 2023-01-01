Gigabyte G7 (2022) vs Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
62
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Asus ROG Strix SCAR 16
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~76%) battery – 90 against 51 watt-hours
- Provides 267% higher max. screen brightness: 1100 vs 300 nits
- 49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.9 vs 161.2 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|2.5 kg (5.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
|354 x 264 x 22.6 mm
13.94 x 10.39 x 0.89 inches
|Area
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|935 cm2 (144.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|3
|Noise level
|59 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Mini LED
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1535:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.4%
|100%
|Response time
|6 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|470 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5.6 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|24 (8P + 16E)
|Threads
|16
|32
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|36 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1698
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +27%
2154
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10757
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +115%
23158
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1799
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +19%
2136
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12868
ROG Strix SCAR 16 +139%
30745
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|175 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|24.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|7424
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|232
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|80
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|-
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|2 mm
|Size
|15.2 x 9.1 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
