61 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
VS
62 out of 100
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 12500H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G7 (2022) and Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Advantages of the Asus TUF Dash F15 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 490 grams less (around 1.08 lbs)
  • Features a much bigger (~49%) battery – 76 against 51 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (137.8 vs 161.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 (2022)
vs
TUF Dash F15 (2022)

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches		 354 x 251 x 20.7 mm
13.94 x 9.88 x 0.81 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 889 cm2 (137.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~75.5%
Side bezels 7 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Black White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 49 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space - 62.5%
Adobe RGB profile - 47.3%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness
G7 (2022)
300 nits
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 100 / 180 / 200 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 477 / 599 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 12 8
Threads 16 12
L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2022) +27%
10757
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
8491
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2022) +31%
12868
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
9818

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 75 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1403 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1635 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40
GPU performance
G7 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS
TUF Dash F15 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 79 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

