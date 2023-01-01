Home > Laptop comparison > G7 (2022) or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

Gigabyte G7 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

60 out of 100
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
VS
69 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Gigabyte G7 (2022)
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU Intel Core i5 12500H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Gigabyte G7 (2022) and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (161.2 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 87 against 51 watt-hours
  • Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
G7 (2022)
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~69%
Side bezels 7 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Black White
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 59 dB 52.5 dB

Display

Size 17.3 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 127 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1535:1 800:1
sRGB color space 99.8% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 71.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% -
Response time 6 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
G7 (2022)
300 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Bottom Left
Charge power 180 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 470 grams 1003 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 14 (6P + 8E)
Threads 16 20
L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
G7 (2022)
1698
Alienware x17 R2 +5%
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2022)
10757
Alienware x17 R2 +18%
12740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
G7 (2022)
1799
Alienware x17 R2 +4%
1878
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
G7 (2022)
12868
Alienware x17 R2 +31%
16885
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48
GPU performance
G7 (2022)
6.7 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +106%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR5
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 2 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 2x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness 79 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Mechanical
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 15.2 x 9.1 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Gigabyte G7 (2022) or ask any questions
