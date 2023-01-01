Gigabyte G7 (2022) vs Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
71
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
62
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
49
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
53
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
79
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
56
NanoReview Score
60
Key Differences
Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 15% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 13% more compact case (161.2 vs 185.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 58-80% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 87 against 51 watt-hours
- Around 31% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|2.49 kg (5.49 lbs)
|3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
|Dimensions
|397 x 262 x 25 mm
15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches
|399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
|Area
|1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2)
|1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~79.3%
|~69%
|Side bezels
|7 mm
|8.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|White
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|4
|Noise level
|59 dB
|52.5 dB
Display
|Size
|17.3 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|165 Hz
|PPI
|127 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1535:1
|800:1
|sRGB color space
|99.8%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|71.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|70.4%
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|3 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
|240 / 330 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|470 grams
|1003 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.5 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|20
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1698
Alienware x17 R2 +5%
1788
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
10757
Alienware x17 R2 +18%
12740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1799
Alienware x17 R2 +4%
1878
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12868
Alienware x17 R2 +31%
16885
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|140 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1403 MHz
|1504 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1635 MHz
|1802 MHz
|FLOPS
|6.7 TFLOPS
|13.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|2x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|79 dB
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|1x v1.4
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|15.2 x 9.1 cm
|11.2 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
