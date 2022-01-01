Gigabyte G7 (2022) vs Dell G16 61 out of 100 VS 68 out of 100 Gigabyte G7 (2022) Dell G16

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 51 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Dell G16 Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 144 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 17-23% higher FPS

Around 34% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

49% sharper screen – 189 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (150.7 vs 161.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.44 kg (5.38 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 262 x 25 mm

15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches 357.2 x 272.1 x 20.6-26.9 mm

14.06 x 10.71 x 0.81-1.06 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 972 cm2 (150.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~76.4% Side bezels 7 mm 6.3 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 48.1 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1600 Size 17.3 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 165 Hz PPI 127 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1154:1 sRGB color space - 98% Adobe RGB profile - 70.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.3% Response time - 9 ms Max. brightness G7 (2022) 300 nits Dell G16 300 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 13.2 V Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 W 180 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter - 882 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz Cores 12 14 Threads 16 20 L3 Cache 18 MB 24 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) G7 (2022) 1698 Dell G16 +10% 1860 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) G7 (2022) 10757 Dell G16 +22% 13163 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) G7 (2022) 1799 Dell G16 +6% 1902 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) G7 (2022) 12868 Dell G16 +34% 17215

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB TGP 75 W 90 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1463 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1695 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 8.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 48 GPU performance G7 (2022) 6.7 TFLOPS Dell G16 +30% 8.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 84.3 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.