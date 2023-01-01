You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i5 12500H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~90%) battery – 97 against 51 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (144 vs 161.2 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 262 x 25 mm

15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm

14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~90.3% Side bezels 7 mm 4.1 mm Colors Black Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 59 dB 47.9 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 17.3 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 60 Hz PPI 127 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No - Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1535:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 99.8% 100% Adobe RGB profile 71.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 70.4% - Response time 6 ms 35 ms Max. brightness G7 (2022) 300 nits XPS 17 9720 (2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Left, Right Charge power 180 W 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 470 grams 508 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 75 W 60 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1237 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1500 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance G7 (2022) +9% 6.7 TFLOPS XPS 17 9720 (2022) 6.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 4800 MHz Type DDR4 DDR5 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 2x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No - Loudness 79 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 No DisplayPort 1x v1.4 No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 15.2 x 9.1 cm 14.9 x 8.9 cm Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.