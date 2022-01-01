You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review GPU - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Gigabyte G7 (2022) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits Advantages of the Gigabyte G5 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (144.3 vs 161.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 2.49 kg (5.49 lbs) 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs) Dimensions 397 x 262 x 25 mm

15.63 x 10.31 x 0.98 inches 361 x 258 x 24.9 mm

14.21 x 10.16 x 0.98 inches Area 1040 cm2 (161.1 inches2) 931 cm2 (144.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.3% ~72.1% Side bezels 7 mm 7.8 mm Colors Black Black Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 54 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 17.3 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz 144 Hz PPI 127 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast - 1374:1 sRGB color space - 62.3% Adobe RGB profile - 43.2% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.8% Response time - 29 ms Max. brightness G7 (2022) +20% 300 nits G5 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 51 Wh 48.9 Wh Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Bottom Bottom Charge power 180 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter - 439 gramm

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 11400H Base frequency 2.5 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 12 6 Threads 16 12 L3 Cache 18 MB 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) G7 (2022) +12% 1698 G5 (2021) 1519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) G7 (2022) +69% 10757 G5 (2021) 6369 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) G7 (2022) +20% 1799 G5 (2021) 1499 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) G7 (2022) +35% 12868 G5 (2021) 9550

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 75 W 75 W Nvidia Optimus Yes, Advanced Optimus Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1403 MHz 1403 MHz GPU boost clock 1635 MHz 1635 MHz FLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS 6.7 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 40 GPU performance G7 (2022) 6.7 TFLOPS G5 (2021) 6.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size 64 GB 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 2 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 80 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Below the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort 1x v1.4 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes Yes SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

