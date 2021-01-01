Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
From $1090
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.4 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9 mm
12.7 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches
|363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|693 cm2 (107.4 inches2)
|867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~78%
|~77.4%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|9 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|46 dB
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|157 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1263:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|66.1%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|64.7%
|-
|Response time
|25 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|160 gramm
|260 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
1272
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MagicBook 14 (2021) +70%
4327
2549
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1318
1388
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MagicBook 14 (2021) +94%
4991
2569
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|82 dB
|68.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.3 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
