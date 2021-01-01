Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 14 (2021) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) vs Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)

54 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
VS
51 out of 100
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
From $1090
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
From $479
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) and Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Around 94% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • 57% sharper screen – 157 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (107.4 vs 134.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 14 (2021)
vs
Aspire 5 (A515-56)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9 mm
12.7 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches		 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches
Area 693 cm2 (107.4 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~77.4%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 9 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 46 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1263:1 -
sRGB color space 96.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
MagicBook 14 (2021) +5%
315 nits
Aspire 5 (A515-56)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 gramm 260 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MagicBook 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
Aspire 5 (A515-56) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82 dB 68.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop's particular configuration or region.



So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)


