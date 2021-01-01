Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 14 (2021) or Swift 3 (SF314-59) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) vs Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)

53 out of 100
VS
50 out of 100
From $1090
From $699
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 48 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) and Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
Advantages of the Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Width 322.5 mm (12.7 inches) 323.4 mm (12.73 inches)
Height 214.8 mm (8.46 inches) 218.9 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 15.9 mm (0.63 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 693 cm2 (107.4 inches2) 708 cm2 (109.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~82.5%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 13.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 46 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 14 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1263:1 1215:1
sRGB color space 96.3% 96.2%
Adobe RGB profile 66.1% 67.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% 69.3%
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness
MagicBook 14 (2021) +5%
315 nits
Swift 3 (SF314-59)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MagicBook 14 (2021) +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift 3 (SF314-59)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 1

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

