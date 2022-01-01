Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 14 (2021) or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

49 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 52.6 Wh
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 60% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.6 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 59% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 315 nits
  • 43% sharper screen – 225 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 14 (2021)
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 322.5 x 214.8 x 15.9 mm
12.7 x 8.46 x 0.63 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 693 cm2 (107.4 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~78% ~82%
Side bezels 6.3 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 46 dB -

Display

Size 14 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 157 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1263:1 -
sRGB color space 96.3% -
Adobe RGB profile 66.1% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.7% -
Response time 25 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 160 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
MagicBook 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.3 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
2. Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
3. Acer Swift 3 (SF313-53) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
4. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
5. Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
6. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
7. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
8. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский