MagicBook 15 (2021) or Aspire 5 (A515-56) – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1080 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery - 42 Wh 56 Wh 48 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB Storage 512GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) Around 93% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits Advantages of the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-56) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 48 against 42 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm

14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.7 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 867 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~77.4% Side bezels 6.2 mm 9 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 36.5 dB 39 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1230:1 - sRGB color space 96.3% - Adobe RGB profile 67.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness MagicBook 15 (2021) +7% 320 nits Aspire 5 (A515-56) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 56 Wh 48 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm 260 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 896 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MagicBook 15 (2021) 2.822 TFLOPS Aspire 5 (A515-56) 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.5 dB 68.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.