Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
- Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
- 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (100.1 vs 127.6 square inches)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|229.9 mm (9.05 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|8100 RPM
|Noise level
|36.5 dB
|45.8 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1230:1
|1300:1
|sRGB color space
|96.3%
|98.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.5%
|64.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|30 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|197 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MagicBook 15 (2021) +24%
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MagicBook 15 (2021) +98%
4247
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MagicBook 15 (2021) +43%
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MagicBook 15 (2021) +228%
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|75.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|12.1 x 8.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
