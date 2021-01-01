Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 15 (2021) or MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) – what's better?

Battery 50 Wh
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~19%) battery – 50 against 42 watt-hours
  • 61% sharper screen – 227 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (100.1 vs 127.6 square inches)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 320 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
Height 229.9 mm (9.05 inches) 212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 16.1 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~79.4%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 8100 RPM
Noise level 36.5 dB 45.8 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1230:1 1300:1
sRGB color space 96.3% 98.3%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% 64.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 30 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 4 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Plus Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS -
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3733 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.1 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

