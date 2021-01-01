MagicBook 15 (2021) or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 1

Can run popular games at about 46-63% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 70 against 42 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 213% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 320 nits

Better webcam recording quality

80% sharper screen – 254 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (107.1 vs 127.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm

14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm

12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~84.6% Side bezels 6.2 mm 3.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 3024 x 1964 Size 15.6 inches 14.2 inches Type IPS LCD Mini LED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 141 ppi 254 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1230:1 - sRGB color space 96.3% - Adobe RGB profile 67.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness MagicBook 15 (2021) 320 nits MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +213% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 56 Wh 70 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core) TGP - 30 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 12 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1278 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 256 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units 896 2048 DirectX support 12 - GPU performance MagicBook 15 (2021) 2.822 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +84% 5.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 6400 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 512GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 79.5 dB - Microphones 2 -

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

