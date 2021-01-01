Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 15 (2021) or MacBook Pro 16 (2019) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

56 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
VS
71 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
From $760
Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
From $2399
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 100 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) and Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~138%) battery – 100 against 42 watt-hours
  • Around 37% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS
  • 60% sharper screen – 226 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 15 (2021)
vs
MacBook Pro 16 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 357.9 mm (14.09 inches)
Height 229.9 mm (9.05 inches) 245.9 mm (9.68 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 16 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 880 cm2 (136.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~84.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 5616 RPM
Noise level 36.5 dB 46.1 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 226 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1230:1 1331:1
sRGB color space 96.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% 88.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% 99.4%
Response time 30 ms 43 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm 359 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 50 W
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1000 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1250 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 3.2 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units 896 1280
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MagicBook 15 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 16 (2019) +13%
3.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 2666 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.2
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB 82.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.1
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.5 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No

