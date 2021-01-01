Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 60% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 200 nits
- 26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 24GB)
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (108 vs 127.6 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|324 mm (12.76 inches)
|Height
|229.9 mm (9.05 inches)
|215 mm (8.46 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|18.3 mm (0.72 inches)
|Area
|823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
|697 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
|Noise level
|36.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1230:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|96.3%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|-
|Response time
|30 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|197 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MagicBook 15 (2021) +72%
4247
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
1364
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MagicBook 15 (2021) +100%
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1354 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1468 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.879 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR5
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|~7 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|24 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
