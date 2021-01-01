Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 15 (2021) or VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
VS
50 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
From $760
ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
From $580
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 42 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) and ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 72-98% higher FPS
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 15 (2021)
vs
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 359 mm (14.13 inches)
Height 229.9 mm (9.05 inches) 235 mm (9.25 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 17.9 mm (0.7 inches)
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~79.5%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gray White, Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1230:1 -
sRGB color space 96.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% -
Response time 30 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1531 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1594 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.22 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5
Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units 896 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MagicBook 15 (2021) +131%
2.822 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 X513 (K513)
1.22 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 79.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook 15 X513 (K513) and Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) or ask any questions
