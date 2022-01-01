You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery - 42 Wh 56 Wh 42 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 16GB - 4GB 8GB Storage 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 28-38% higher FPS

Provides 28% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 250 nits Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S532 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm

14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches 357 x 230 x 18.5 mm

14.06 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 821 cm2 (127.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~81.7% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.8 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Green, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 36.5 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1230:1 - sRGB color space 96.3% - Adobe RGB profile 67.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% - Response time 30 ms - Max. brightness MagicBook 15 (2021) +28% 320 nits VivoBook S15 S532 250 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 56 Wh 42 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce MX450 2GB GeForce MX350 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm 14 nm GPU base clock - 1354 MHz GPU boost clock - 1468 MHz FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 2 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 64 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 896 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 56 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 16 GPU performance MagicBook 15 (2021) +50% 2.822 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 S532 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 4GB 8GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 79.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.2 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

