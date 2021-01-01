Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 15 (2021) or Alienware m15 R5 – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5

55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
VS
73 out of 100
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
From $760
Dell Alienware m15 R5
From $1779
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 86 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce MX450 2GB
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) and Dell Alienware m15 R5 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (127.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
  • Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 15 (2021)
vs
Alienware m15 R5

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 229.9 mm (9.05 inches) 272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~69.1%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 36.5 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 360 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1230:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 96.3% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% 100%
Response time 30 ms 5 ms
Max. brightness
MagicBook 15 (2021) +7%
320 nits
Alienware m15 R5
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 110-125 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 1467 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1778 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 13.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 64 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 896 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MagicBook 15 (2021)
2.822 TFLOPS
Alienware m15 R5 +382%
13.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 79.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No -
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm -
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware m15 R5 and Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) or ask any questions
