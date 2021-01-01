Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs Dell Alienware m15 R5
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
Dell Alienware m15 R5
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (127.6 vs 150.5 square inches)
- Provides 7% higher max. screen brightness: 320 vs 300 nits
Advantages of the Dell Alienware m15 R5
- Higher screen refresh rate: 360 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 210-287% higher FPS
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~105%) battery – 86 against 42 watt-hours
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|2.76 kg (6.09 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|356.2 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|229.9 mm (9.05 inches)
|272.5 mm (10.73 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|12-19.2 mm (0.47-0.76 inches)
|Area
|823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
|971 cm2 (150.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|~69.1%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|36.5 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|360 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1230:1
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|96.3%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|100%
|Response time
|30 ms
|5 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|197 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Alienware m15 R5 +13%
1454
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4247
Alienware m15 R5 +80%
7626
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
Alienware m15 R5 +6%
1422
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
Alienware m15 R5 +142%
12231
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|110-125 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|1467 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1778 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|13.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|-
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|-
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
