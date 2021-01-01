Home > Laptop comparison > MagicBook 15 (2021) or MagicBook 14 (2021) – what's better?

Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs MagicBook 14 (2021)

56 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
VS
55 out of 100
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
From $760
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
From $1090
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery
CPU
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) and MagicBook 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (107.4 vs 127.6 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MagicBook 15 (2021)
vs
MagicBook 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
Width 357.8 mm (14.09 inches) 322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
Height 229.9 mm (9.05 inches) 214.8 mm (8.46 inches)
Thickness 16.9 mm (0.67 inches) 15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 693 cm2 (107.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~78%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 180° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 36.5 dB 46 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1230:1 1263:1
sRGB color space 96.3% 96.3%
Adobe RGB profile 67.5% 66.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 65.4% 64.7%
Response time 30 ms 25 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 197 gramm 160 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 12 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 720-1395 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 930-1575 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 2 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 64 bit -
Memory speed ~8-10 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 896 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MagicBook 15 (2021) +100%
2.822 TFLOPS
MagicBook 14 (2021)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 79.5 dB 82 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.2 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) and Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
2. ASUS VivoBook 14 M413 and Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
3. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15” (Intel) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
5. Acer Swift 3 (SF314-59) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
6. Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020) and Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Honor MagicBook 14 (2021) and MagicBook 15 (2021) or ask any questions
EnglishРусский