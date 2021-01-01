Honor MagicBook 15 (2021) vs MagicBook 14 (2021)
Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
From $760
Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
From $1090
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Key Differences
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 15 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 14 (2021)
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (107.4 vs 127.6 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|Width
|357.8 mm (14.09 inches)
|322.5 mm (12.7 inches)
|Height
|229.9 mm (9.05 inches)
|214.8 mm (8.46 inches)
|Thickness
|16.9 mm (0.67 inches)
|15.9 mm (0.63 inches)
|Area
|823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
|693 cm2 (107.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|~78%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|36.5 dB
|46 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1230:1
|1263:1
|sRGB color space
|96.3%
|96.3%
|Adobe RGB profile
|67.5%
|66.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|65.4%
|64.7%
|Response time
|30 ms
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|197 gramm
|160 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
1286
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4247
4308
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1344
1344
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5048
5048
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|720-1395 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|930-1575 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|2 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|64 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~8-10 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|896
|640
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|79.5 dB
|82 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.2 mm
|1.3 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
